Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMLAF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. Empire has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

