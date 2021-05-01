Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$38.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. Empire has a 1 year low of C$29.08 and a 1 year high of C$41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

