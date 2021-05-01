Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of ENBL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. 1,614,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 2.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

