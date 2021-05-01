Energi (NRG) Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Energi has a total market cap of $140.98 million and $3.77 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00006053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00055746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00314464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00029398 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,477,422 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

