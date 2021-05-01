Energy Web Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.69 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $462.96 million and $3.69 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.40 or 0.00026602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.00284363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.76 or 0.01112024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.74 or 0.00725061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,873.85 or 0.99970612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

