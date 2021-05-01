Enigma Price Up 60.3% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Enigma has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $4.79 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.13 or 0.00549556 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005968 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,642.54 or 0.02846394 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

