Enjin Coin (ENJ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $213.70 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $213.70 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00004668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.00869295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

