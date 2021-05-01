Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

Shares of ENVA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. 773,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,033. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock worth $2,294,512 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

