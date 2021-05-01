Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Critical Survey

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enphase Energy and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $624.33 million 30.27 $161.15 million $0.67 207.84 Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 24.69% 30.06% 10.78% Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enphase Energy and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 0 7 16 0 2.70 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus target price of $175.71, suggesting a potential upside of 26.19%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.26%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

