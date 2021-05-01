Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Position Trimmed by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,473 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services makes up about 25.4% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Western Financial Corporation owned approximately 2.69% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $41,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFSC opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

