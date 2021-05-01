Enzyme 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.38 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $225.49 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $125.78 or 0.00218095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00071348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.97 or 0.00873875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00066811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00049933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00095981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

