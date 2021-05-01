EOS Force Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $83,605.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. EOS Force has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $83,605.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00056209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.00315703 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

