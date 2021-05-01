EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $349,321.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00282966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.51 or 0.01119803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.89 or 0.00733016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,499.83 or 0.99903553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.