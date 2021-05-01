Equal Trading Up 150.1% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 150.1% against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $423,190.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.00863444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,274,750 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

