Equalizer (EQZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.70 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00005550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 219.1% higher against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00284673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.39 or 0.01080481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.85 or 0.00728826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,767.93 or 0.99805541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,381,854 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

