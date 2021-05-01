Equalizer Trading 178.5% Higher This Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 178.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00005462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00284846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.01139042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00718354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,698.19 or 0.99986764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,381,854 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

