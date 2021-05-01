Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $35,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 39.6% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $720.76 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.89.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.