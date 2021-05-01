Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 30.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

