Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Cap of $115.20 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $3.60 or 0.00006267 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $115.20 million and $384,378.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,421.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.51 or 0.05119178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $996.10 or 0.01734720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00476280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00734291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.17 or 0.00573258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.63 or 0.00441691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

