Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%.

Shares of EBKDY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. 19,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,445. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBKDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

