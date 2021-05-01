ESBC (ESBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,064.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. ESBC has a total market cap of $775,883.44 and approximately $76,064.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,567,295 coins and its circulating supply is 27,287,961 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

