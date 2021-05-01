Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) vs. Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Wizard Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wizard Entertainment has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Wizard Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Wizard Entertainment -27.25% N/A -84.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Wizard Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -18.09 Wizard Entertainment $10.58 million 1.09 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

Wizard Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Esports Entertainment Group and Wizard Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wizard Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Wizard Entertainment.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Wizard Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

Wizard Entertainment Company Profile

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard World, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Entertainment, Inc. in October 2018. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

