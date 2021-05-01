Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.55.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Essent Group has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $54.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after buying an additional 1,577,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Essent Group by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,415,000 after buying an additional 706,027 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Essent Group by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,567,000 after buying an additional 629,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

