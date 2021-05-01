Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the March 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 135.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

