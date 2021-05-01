Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.14 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and approximately $3.89 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $44.15 or 0.00076805 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.87 or 0.05086149 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 101.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.