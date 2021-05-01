Ethereum Gold Hits 1-Day Volume of $296.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $414,882.17 and approximately $296.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.96 or 0.00859838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00049595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00095901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

