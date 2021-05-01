Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $173,912.46

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 94.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $173,912.46 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.66 or 0.00869132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00049682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

