Ethereum Meta Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.51 Million (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $401.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 115.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.01 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.08517902 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

