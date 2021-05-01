Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Achieves Market Cap of $525,764.19

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $5.26 or 0.00009151 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $525,764.19 and approximately $7,671.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.69 or 0.00859278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00065406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

