ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $76,094.49 and $11.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

