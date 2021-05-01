Ethverse Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $33,945.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00075294 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003270 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002945 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.