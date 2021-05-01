EUNO Price Reaches $0.0023 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $14.43 million and $7,654.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $797.88 or 0.01381482 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,189,108,975 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

