EUNO Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $4,856.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $822.94 or 0.01432344 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,189,645,420 coins and its circulating supply is 6,189,646,075 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.