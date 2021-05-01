Evedo Hits Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.00869295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

