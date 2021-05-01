EventChain Trading 45% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 45% against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $24,232.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.23 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00095406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00044437 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.