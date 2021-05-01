Everest (ID) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Everest has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001372 BTC on major exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $92.37 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.10 or 0.01090668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.75 or 0.00715580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,557.36 or 0.99787560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

