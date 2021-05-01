Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $276.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.47 and a 200-day moving average of $235.26. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

