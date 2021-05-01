Everest Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.39 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Everest has a total market cap of $91.39 million and $3.39 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00286292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.03 or 0.01133780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00719605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.70 or 0.99916892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

