EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.250-2.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.32 EPS.

EVTC stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.