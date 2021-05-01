EveryCoin (EVY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,843.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $676,248.92 and approximately $10,843.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00865111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

