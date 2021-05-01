Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.90

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $1.59. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 331,395 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

