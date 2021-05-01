ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $11,984.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004337 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.25 or 0.00638695 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014677 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

