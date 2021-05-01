ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.42 Million (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $4,171.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004438 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.49 or 0.00709322 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014687 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

