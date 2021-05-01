Expanse Hits Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $43,137.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,512.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.22 or 0.05018439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $997.34 or 0.01734142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00470144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.87 or 0.00738744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.00589127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00439589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

