Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

EXPD stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

