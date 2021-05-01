Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stake Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314,946 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.11% of Extreme Networks worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $923,000. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.