Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Trimmed by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $156,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

