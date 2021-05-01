Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 4.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

