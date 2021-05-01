Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

