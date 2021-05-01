Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day moving average is $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

